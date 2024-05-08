USA Badminton leader’s 5-year ban upheld for interfering in reporting of sex-abuse case

DENVER (AP) — An arbitrator has upheld the five-year suspension of USA Badminton’s CEO for interfering in the reporting of misconduct in a long-running case about a coach accused of sexually abusing a teenager. The Associated Press obtained a letter sent by the U.S. Center for SafeSport notifying the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA Badminton of the decision regarding Linda French. The letter quoted the arbitrator’s decision, saying “French is at the highest level of responsibility, and must be held to the highest standards.”

