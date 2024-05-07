US youth prospect Keyrol Figueroa signs pro contract with Liverpool

By The Associated Press
FILE - United States' Keyrol Figueroa, center, battles for the ball against South Korea's Jin Taeho during their FIFA U-17 World Cup Group E soccer match at Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dita Alangkara]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — United States youth international Keyrol Figueroa has signed a professional contract with Liverpool. The Premier League club announced the deal and described him as a “prolific goalscorer.” The 17-year-old Figueroa has impressed since moving to the Merseyside club when he was 14 and has consistently scored at different age levels. Figueroa scored seven goals to help the United States reach the final of the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship in 2023.

