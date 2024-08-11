US women’s wrestling wins two Olympic golds and closes gap on Japan in fight for supremacy

PARIS (AP) — The United States is closing the gap on Japan in women’s wrestling. The Japanese won four of the six gold medals for the third straight Olympics and claimed two bronze medals as well. But the Americans got women’s freestyle golds from Sarah Hildebrandt at 50 kilograms and Amit Elor at 68 kg, a silver from Kennedy Blades at 76 kg and a bronze from Helen Maroulis at 57 kg. The United States became the only country other than Japan to win more than one Olympic gold since women’s wrestling was added to the Summer Games in 2004.

