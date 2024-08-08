US women’s water polo loses to Australia in Olympic semis, ending attempt for a 4th straight title

NANTERRE, France (AP) — The U.S. women’s water polo team was eliminated by Australia in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics on Thursday night, ending its run for a fourth consecutive gold medal.

Australia went 6 for 6 in a penalty shootout and goalkeeper Gabi Palm denied Maddie Musselman on the last attempt of the tiebreaker, sending the Aussies into the final. It was Australia’s third win of the Paris Games via penalty shootout.

Next up for Australia is Spain, which advanced with a 19-18 victory over the Netherlands in a penalty shootout. The gold-medal match is on Saturday at Paris La Defense Arena.

The U.S. blew a 5-2 halftime lead in its second loss of the Paris Games and third loss at the Olympics overall since it dropped the 2008 final against the Netherlands. It went 5-0-1 in London, 6-0 in Rio de Janeiro and 6-1 in Tokyo.

No team — men’s or women’s — has won four straight water polo titles at the Olympics.

Spain's Martina Terre celebrates after saving a penalty by Netherland's Brigitte Sleeking during penalties shoot out of a women's Water Polo semifinal match between Netherlands and Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno

Spain was led by Judith Forca, who scored five times in regulation and made her attempt in the penalty shootout. Bea Ortiz, Elena Ruiz, Paula Crespi and Maica García Godoy also converted as Spain went 5 for 5 in the tiebreaker.

Goalkeeper Martina Terre stopped Brigitte Sleeking’s penalty shot before García Godoy closed out the win.

The victories for Spain and Australia were the first two times that a women’s semifinal was decided by penalty shots at the Olympics.

Spain improved to 6-0 as it goes for the country’s first gold medal in women’s water polo. It lost to the United States in the final in London and Tokyo.

“We don’t want another silver. We’re just here for the gold,” Anni Espar Llaquet said. “It’s been a long way. It’s been a tough way to get here.

“We have one more game, we have dreamed about this for a few years, and I think it’s our time to shine.”

Simone van de Kraats had four goals for the Netherlands, which beat Spain 8-7 for the European championship in January. Vivian Sevenich, Nina ten Broek, Lieke Rogge and Kitty Lynn Joustra each scored twice.

The Netherlands got off to a shaky start and Forca scored to make it 6-1 at the end of the first quarter. But Spain looked a little stagnant on offense in the third period, and the Netherlands began to rally.

Ten Broek converted a couple of well-placed lobs, and the game was tied at 11 after three.

“I’m sad that we lost the game, but if you saw the beginning of the game, nobody believed that we could tie the game and almost win it,” said Sabrina van der Sloot of the Netherlands, which will play the U.S. for the bronze medal on Saturday. “So I’m really proud of my team and the way we fought back.”

García Godoy muscled one home from in front with 30 seconds remaining, lifting Spain to a 14-13 lead. The Netherlands then had goalkeeper Laura Aarts join the attack and Sleeking wiggled free for the tying goal in the final seconds, sending the game to a penalty shootout.

“It happens. You have very good momentum, and you have bad momentum,” Espar Llaquet said. “Being able to believe and keep cheering one another on was the key.”

