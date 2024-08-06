US women’s volleyball team advances to semifinal with straight-set win against Poland

PARIS (AP) — The reigning Olympic champion U.S. women’s volleyball team posted a straight-set victory against Poland. The Americans led throughout while taking the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-14. They fell behind 5-0 and 7-1 in the third set before rallying to close it out, 25-20. Next up is a semifinal date Thursday with powerhouse Brazil, which swept the Dominican Republic earlier in the day. Turkey eliminated China with a 3-2 victory and was waiting on the result of Tuesday’s late match between Italy and Serbia to learn its next opponent.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.