US women’s team adding new players for final games of the year

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national soccer team will give some younger and less experienced players an opportunity in a pair of exhibition matches against China next month. Veterans Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn, Alyssa Naeher and Crystal Dunn won’t be with the team for the games against China on Dec. 2 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and on Dec. 5 outside of Dallas. Instead, interim head coach Twila Kilgore’s 26-player roster announced Monday includes midfielder Jenna Nighswonger, who plays for Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League, and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Korbin Albert. It is the first national team call-up for both players.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.