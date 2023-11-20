US women’s team adding new players for final games of the year

By The Associated Press
United States head coach Twila Kilgore stands on the sidelines before an international friendly soccer match against Colombia, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Gallardo]

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national soccer team will give some younger and less experienced players an opportunity in a pair of exhibition matches against China next month. Veterans Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn, Alyssa Naeher and Crystal Dunn won’t be with the team for the games against China on Dec. 2 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and on Dec. 5 outside of Dallas. Instead, interim head coach Twila Kilgore’s 26-player roster announced Monday includes midfielder Jenna Nighswonger, who plays for Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League, and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Korbin Albert. It is the first national team call-up for both players.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.