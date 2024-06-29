US women’s soccer is in transition heading into Olympics. Spain hopes to build off World Cup win

The U.S. women’s national soccer team embarks on the Paris Olympics in transition. The team’s slide from dominance on the world stage was evident by its early exit at last year’s Women’s World Cup. But it has a new coach in Emma Hayes who is looking to shake things up. Spain comes into the Olympics hoping to build off its World Cup success and move on from the tumult of the past. Defending Olympic gold medalist Canada is looking to re-establish itself following last year’s World Cup disappointment.

