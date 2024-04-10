US women’s players association issues statement in support of LGBTQ rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association issued a statement Tuesday in support of LGBTQ rights in the wake of a controversy over midfielder Korbin Albert’s social media posts. Albert apologized last month for sharing anti-LGBTQ+ content on her TikTok account. The USWNT issued a statement on Tuesday before Albert came in as a substitute for the national team in the SheBelieves Cup final against Canada. It was Albert’s second appearance with the team since the posts came to light.

