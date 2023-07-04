US Women’s Open heads to Pebble Beach for the first time

The biggest tournament in women’s golf is going to one of America’s most famous courses. The U.S. Women’s Open goes to Pebble Beach for the first time. Pebble already has hosted the men’s U.S. Open six times, most recently in 2019. Pebble did host the U.S. Women’s Amateur twice in the 1940s. And it has a commitment to return on three more occasions. The PGA Tour is at the John Deere Classic while the European tour is in Denmark. LIV Golf goes to the London area. That’s where the rival league began last year with Charles Schwartzel winning $4 million.

