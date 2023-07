PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A glance at the third round Saturday at the U.S. Women’s Open that starts with Nasa Hataoka shooting 66. It was the low round of the championship and gave her a one-shot lead at Pebble Beach going into the final round.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.