US women’s midfielder Coffey to miss Olympics quarterfinal because of yellow cards

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — United States midfielder Sam Coffey will miss her team’s Olympic quarterfinal match against Japan on Saturday because of an accumulation of yellow cards. Coffey will serve a one-match suspension after picking up her second yellow card of the Paris Games in the 2-1 win over Australia on Wednesday. She had also been booked in the 4-1 win over Germany.

