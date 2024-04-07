US women’s hockey beats Finland 5-3 at Worlds; Germany tops Japan 4-1

UTICA, New York (AP) — Kendall Coyne Schofield scored two goals to help the United State beat Finland 5-3 at the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship. Taylor Heise, Abbey Murphy and Hilary Knight each added a goal and an assists for the United States. Heise, on a breakaway, flicked a wrist shot into the net to give the U.S. the lead for good, at 3-2, 7:42 into the second period. Elisa Holopainen scored two goals and Sofianna Sundelin added another for Finland. Anni Keisala has 40 saves for Finland, which was outshot 45-12.

