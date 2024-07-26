US women’s field hockey team is embracing an underdog role at the Paris Olympics

COLOMBES, France (AP) — The United States women’s field hockey team is back at the Olympics in Paris after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Games three years ago. The U.S. is a long shot to medal in the tournament that begins Saturday. Every player on the young roster is appearing in the Olympics for the first time. Players say that inexperience can help them better handle the massive international stage. The U.S. has medaled just twice in men’s or women’s field hockey, in 1932 and 1984. The underdog Americans open group play Saturday night against Argentina.

