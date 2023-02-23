US women win SheBelieves Cup with 2-1 win over Brazil

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson scored and the United States defeated Brazil 2-1 to win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight year. Japan, which defeated Canada 3-0 in the earlier match at Toyota Stadium, was runner-up in the four-team, round-robin tournament. All four SheBelieves Cup teams will play in Women’s World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand. Morgan scored in first-half stoppage time and Swanson added another in the second half before Brazil’s Ludmila scored in the final moments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.