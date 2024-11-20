US women to host Japan, Colombia and Australia in 10th SheBelieves Cup

By The Associated Press
FILE - From left; United States' Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman, Crystal Dunn, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith listen to the national anthem ahead of a women's Group B soccer match between Australia and the United States, at the Marseille Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national soccer team will host Australia, Japan and Colombia in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. The 10th annual edition of the tournament will be played in Houston, San Diego and Glendale, Arizona, from Feb. 23-26. The teams will each play three games, one game apiece in each city, with the winner determined by points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.