US women to host Japan, Colombia and Australia in 10th SheBelieves Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national soccer team will host Australia, Japan and Colombia in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. The 10th annual edition of the tournament will be played in Houston, San Diego and Glendale, Arizona, from Feb. 23-26. The teams will each play three games, one game apiece in each city, with the winner determined by points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.