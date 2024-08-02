US women beat Canada in OT for 3rd straight win in 3×3 basketball pool play after 0-3 start

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Hailey van Lith (9), of the United States, drives past Myriam Djekoundade (11), of France, in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. The United States won 14-13. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

PARIS (AP) — Rhyne Howard’s 2-point shot in overtime lifted the U.S. to an 18-17 win over Canada after the Americans beat France 14-13 earlier in the day. The U.S. women’s 3×3 team has won three in a row after beginning the Paris Olympics with three straight losses. Sandra Ygueravide scored 10 points and made a 2-pointer in overtime to push Spain past Canada 22-20 in overtime. Marie Reichert had seven points as Germany topped China for its fourth win in pool play. Mingling Chen made a basket for China with about three minutes left, tying it at 13. Germany then put together a 5-0 run that included three points from Reichert.

