US women beat Canada 2-0, show support in labor dispute

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mallory Swanson scored a pair of first-half goals and the United States beat Canada 2-0 in a SheBelieves Cup match clouded by a labor dispute between the Canadian players and their federation. The Canadian women wore purple shirts during the pregame national anthems that read “Enough Is Enough.” Before kickoff, U.S. players linked arms with their Canadian counterparts in the center circle in a show of solidarity. Canada’s women are negotiating for a new collective bargaining agreement that would give them equal pay with their male counterparts.

