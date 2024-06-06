US wins toss, elects to field against Pakistan in cricket’s T20 World Cup

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — The United States won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in their Group A game at the T20 World Cup. The U.S. made a winning start to the tournament by beating Canada by seven wickets at the same venue in the opening game of the event, which it is co-hosting with the West Indies. The home team made one change and brought in Nosthush Kenjige in place of all-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk. Pakistan had a setback on the eve of its opening World Cup game when all-rounder Imad Wasim was ruled out due to a side strain.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.