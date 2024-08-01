US wins its first rowing Olympic gold medal in the men’s four class since 1960

VAIRES-SUR-MARNE, France (AP) — The United States has won its first rowing Olympic gold medal in the men’s four class since 1960. Liam Corrigan, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Nick Mead secured the elusive gold on Thursday by beating out New Zealand and defending world champion Britain. It also was the first rowing gold for the U.S. at the Paris Olympics. The last time the U.S. men’s four stood on the Olympic podium was in 2012 in London, where it won bronze.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.