US will face New Zealand for the gold medal in the women’s team pursuit at the Olympic velodrome

MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Olympic road race champion Kristen Faulkner will go for her second gold medal of the Paris Games with U.S. teammates Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Lilly Williams against New Zealand in the finals of the women’s team pursuit Wednesday night. The Americans have never won the event, twice taking silver and once bronze in three previous editions. The U.S. stopped the clock in 4 minutes, 4.629 seconds, while the British team of Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts finished in 4:04.908. The men’s pursuit also will be decided on Wednesday night with Australia facing Britain in the finals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.