US water polo star Maggie Steffens is playing with a heavy heart after death of her sister-in-law

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — U.S. water polo captain Maggie Steffens is playing with a heavy heart at the Paris Olympics after her sister-in-law died a couple days before the Games began. Twenty-six-year-old Lulu Conner died Tuesday after traveling to Paris to cheer on Steffens as she goes for a fourth consecutive gold medal with the U.S. team. The family is still piecing together what happened, but Steffens described the situation as “a medical emergency.” The 31-year-old Steffens married Bobby Conner in Puerto Rico in November. Lulu was an artist — she made her own version of Flavor Flav’s USA Water Polo clock for the Olympics — a UC Davis grad and one of three siblings.

