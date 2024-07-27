US water polo star cheered on by her husband at Paris Olympics as he deals with lung cancer

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Pat Woepse smiled. He cheered for his wife, Maddie Musselman. He hung out with a buddy at the Paris Olympics. It was a very special day. A few precious moments away from the reality of lung cancer. Woepse was on hand as the U.S. women’s water polo team cruised to a 15-6 victory over Greece. Musselman scored in her return to the Olympics after she was the tournament MVP when the U.S. won its third consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo Games. The 30-year-old Woepse set a goal of making it to the Olympics to watch Musselman play after he was diagnosed in September with NUT carcinoma — a rare, fast-growing cancer.

