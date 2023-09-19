US tries to win back Solheim Cup from Europe in Spain. Next week is the Ryder Cup in Italy

Two weeks of USA versus Europe starts in Spain. First up is the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin. Europe will be trying to win for the third straight time. This is the first time the Solheim Cup has gone to Spain. Next week is the Ryder Cup in Italy. The PGA Tour is off this week, but the European tour heads to Le Golf National for the French Open. Robert MacIntyre is the sole Ryder Cup player in the field. Steve Stricker goes to Pebble Beach in search of a seventh win this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

