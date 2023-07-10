US to send Tour de France-tested team to road cycling world championships

The U.S. will send a team of Tour de France-tested cyclists to the world championships next month in Scotland. The seven-man team is headlined by Neilson Powless, who is the Tour’s current king of the mountains, and Matteo Jorgenson, who nearly won Sunday’s summit finish at Puy de Dome. The women’s team is headlined by U.S. time trial and road race champion Chloe Dygert. She won the 2019 world time trial title before a career-threatening wreck the following year resulted in a long comeback to competitive cycling. The road world championships have been combined with the championships from the other Olympic cycling disciplines, and all will take place over a 10-day stretch beginning Aug. 3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.