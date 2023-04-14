US to play Jamaica, Nicaragua and a qualifier in Gold Cup

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The defending champion United States will play Jamaica, Nicaragua and either Curaçao, French Guiana, St. Kitts and Nevis or Sint Maarten in Group A during the first round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The tournament opens June 24 and ends July 16. Sites and dates for specific group stage matches have not been announced. Mexico was drawn to play Haiti, Honduras and invited guest Qatar in Group B. Costa Rica meets El Salvador, Panama and Martinique, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia or Suriname in Group C. Canada faces Cuba, Guatemala and Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana or Trinidad and Tobago in Group D.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.