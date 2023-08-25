US to play CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 16

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play its first competitive match in Gregg Berhalter’s second term as coach in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal at Austin, Texas, on Nov. 16. The second leg of the home-and-home, total-goals series will be on the road Nov. 19-21. The opponent will be determined after group play in September and October. Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica also received byes to the quarterfinals and cannot be opponents. Quarterfinal winners will qualify for next year’s Copa América, South America’s championship. The losing quarterfinalists will compete in playoffs for two additional Copa América berths.

