US to play Canada, New Zealand and Panama in September, October matches

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play Canada, New Zealand and Panama in friendly matches in September and October. The U.S. faces Canada on Sept. 7 at Kansas City, Kansas, then meets New Zealand three days later at Cincinnati. The match against Panama is on Oct. 12 at Austin, Texas. All three games are on FIFA international dates, which means Europe-based players are available for selection. An additional match is possible to be added for the October window.

