US to host 2026 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships ahead of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 2026 Pan Pacific Championships featuring swimmers from the U.S., Australia, Canada and Japan will be held in Irvine, California, ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The meet that is held every four years rotates between the four countries. Swimmers from each nation will join top athletes from all non-European countries in competing Aug. 12-15 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center. It will be the first time since 2010 that the U.S. is the host. That year’s championships were also in Irvine.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.