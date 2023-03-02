US Tennis sees rise in Hispanic, Black, Asian players

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Tennis Association says a rise in tennis participation around the United States over the past three years has been boosted by increases among Hispanic, Black and Asian players. The USTA pointed Thursday to participation jumps since 2020 of 90% among Hispanic players, 46% among Black players and 37% among Asian players. The tennis group cited information from two studies. The 23.6 million people who played tennis in 2022 represents an increase of 33% since the start of 2020.

