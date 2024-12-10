US swimmers win relay gold medals as short-course world records are broken in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Multiple world records have been shattered at the short-course swimming world championships in Budapest. Gretchen Walsh anchored the U.S. women to the gold medal and a world record in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay in a time of 3 minutes 25.01 seconds after she broke the world record twice in the women’s 50-meter butterfly earlier in the day. In the men’s freestyle relay, the U.S. finished first in a world record time of 3 minutes 01.66 seconds. Other world records were set by 18-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh in the women’s 400-meter freestyle, Kate Douglass of the U.S. in the women’s 200-meter medley and Switzerland’s Noe Ponti in men’s 50-meter butterfly.

