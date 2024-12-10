US swimmers win relay gold medals as short-course world records are broken in Budapest

By The Associated Press
Gretchen Walsh reacts after the team USA won the 4x100 meter final during the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Denes Erdos]

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Multiple world records have been shattered at the short-course swimming world championships in Budapest. Gretchen Walsh anchored the U.S. women to the gold medal and a world record in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay in a time of 3 minutes 25.01 seconds after she broke the world record twice in the women’s 50-meter butterfly earlier in the day. In the men’s freestyle relay, the U.S. finished first in a world record time of 3 minutes 01.66 seconds. Other world records were set by 18-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh in the women’s 400-meter freestyle, Kate Douglass of the U.S. in the women’s 200-meter medley and Switzerland’s Noe Ponti in men’s 50-meter butterfly.

