US swimmer Curzan and China’s Pan win their 4th golds at the worlds

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Two of the standout swimmers at the world championships in Doha won their fourth gold medals as Claire Curzan of the United States and Pan Zhanle of China continued their winning runs. Curzan was in control all the way through the 200-meter backstroke final as she won by 1.26 seconds from 17-year-old Australian Jaclyn Barclay to complete her set of backstroke gold medals. She also won the 50 and 100 plus the 4×100 mixed medley relay. Pan won the 4×100 mixed freestyle relay with China. Ukraine’s Vladyslav Bukhov produced the surprise of the night in the 50 freestyle when he upset last year’s winner Cameron McEvoy.

