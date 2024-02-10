US striker Daryl Dike hurt again playing for West Brom after recent return from long-term injury

IPSWICH, England (AP) — American striker Daryl Dike is injured again at English club West Bromwich Albion. He was playing the fifth match of his return from a nine-month injury layoff. Dike came on the 55th minute of the 2-2 draw against Ipswich in the second-tier Championship and played just 10 minutes before being taken off. It was not immediately clear what forced him off though West Brom’s manager said it was “serious.” Dike put his jersey over his face and looked to be in tears as he was carried off the field. Dike missed most of 2023 after having surgery to repair a full rupture of his right Achilles tendon.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.