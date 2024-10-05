US star Tyler Adams ‘almost’ ready for Bournemouth return

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is on track to make his season debut after the international break. The United States captain had back surgery in early July and is nearly ready for game action. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola says Adams is “almost there” and that he’s “going to train fully with the team in the international break.” The break follows Saturday’s Premier League game at Leicester. Mid-table Bournemouth then hosts Arsenal on Oct. 19.

