US star Tyler Adams ‘almost’ ready for Bournemouth return

By The Associated Press
FILE - Tyler Adams of the United States runs on the pitch during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is on track to make his season debut after the international break. The United States captain had back surgery in early July and is nearly ready for game action. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola says Adams is “almost there” and that he’s “going to train fully with the team in the international break.” The break follows Saturday’s Premier League game at Leicester. Mid-table Bournemouth then hosts Arsenal on Oct. 19.

