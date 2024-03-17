US standout Pulisic scores again in most productive season of his career. Milan beats Verona 3-1

MILAN (AP) — Christian Pulisic is enjoying the most productive season of his career. The United States standout scored for the fourth straight game for AC Milan to help it to a 3-1 win at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona as the Rossoneri consolidated second spot in Serie A. Pulisic now has 12 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions in his first campaign with Milan. That is also good news for the American team entering the CONCACAF Nations League finals next week at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Milan moved three points clear of Juventus after the Bianconeri drew 0-0 at home to Genoa. Runaway Serie A leader Inter Milan hosts defending champion Napoli later.

