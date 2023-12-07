US Soccer Federation to build training center in Fayetteville, Georgia, outside Atlanta

CHICAGO (AP) — .The U.S. Soccer Federation’s new training center will be built in Fayetteville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta about a 30-mile drive from downtown Atlanta. The USSF announced the specific site adjacent to Trilith Studios after saying on Sept. 15 it intended to construct a complex in the Atlanta area. Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank is contributing $50 million for the project. The complex will be more than 200 acres.

