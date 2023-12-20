US Soccer Federation refuses MLS attempt to pull top rosters from US Open Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation refused Major League Soccer’s attempt to pull its top rosters from next year’s U.S. Open Cup, the sport’s oldest competition in the nation. While MLS announced in a statement at 6 p.m. EST Friday that its board of governors decided to send teams to the tournament from its third tier MLS Next Pro rosters, the USSF characterized the league’s action only as a request that had been turned down. MLS issued a statement four minutes later saying it “is committed to finding a viable solution.”

