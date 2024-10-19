US skaters Isabeau Levito, Bradie Tennell lead after short program at season-opening Skate America

Isabeau Levito channeled her inner Holly Golightly in a dramatic performance to music from the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” on Friday night to take the lead after the short program at Skate America, the opening event of the Grand Prix season. The reigning world silver medalist scored 68.43 points. American teammate Bradie Tennell was second with 66.99 points in her comeback from a broken ankle, while Japan’s Rinka Watanabe was third with 66.54 points. In the pairs competition, world silver medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan took a comfortable lead over Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea of the U.S. and the rest of the field with a rocking program set to “Paint it Black” by the Rolling Stones.

