US shooter Sagen Maddalena breaks an Olympic record in qualification. Ukraine gets a silver medal

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — The United States’ wait for a medal in shooting at the 2024 Olympics could be nearing its end after Sagen Maddalena laid down a marker by breaking the Olympic record in qualification for the women’s 50-meter rifle three positions event. The U.S. is traditionally a power in Olympic shooting, but it hasn’t made the podium in the first six days of medal competition at Chateauroux, south of Paris. Ukraine picked up its second medal of the Paris Olympics as Serhiy Kulish took silver in the men’s 50-meter rifle three positions final. China’s Liu Yukun scored 463.6 points for the win and India’s Swapnil Kusale won bronze.

