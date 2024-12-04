US rugby star Ilona Maher making big impact on Bristol after signing short-term deal

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Hardly in need of an introduction, U.S. women’s rugby player Ilona Maher will get one anyway when her new team in England presents the Olympic bronze medalist to fans. Maher signed with the Bristol Bears women’s team this week and will be “officially unveiled” on Saturday. The American has nearly 8 million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok. The 28-year-old Maher helped lead the U.S. to the bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Games. She signed for Bristol on a three-month contract that starts in January. Maher will participate in a Q&A session in Bristol on Saturday.

