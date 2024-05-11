US routs Germany and Bedard scores twice as Canada wins opener at ice hockey worlds

By The Associated Press
Canada's Connor Bedard, left, shoots to score his sides third goal past Britain's goalkeeper Jackson Whistle during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

PRAGUE (AP) — The United States has rebounded from a 5-2 loss to Sweden by routing last year’s runner-up Germany 6-1 at the ice hockey world championship. Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Kesselring each had a goal and an assist, and captain Brady Tkatchuk, Luke Hughes, Trevor Zegras and Michael Eyssimont scored in the Group B game in Ostrava. In Group A, Connor Bedard scored twice and Canada has opened its title defense by beating newcomer Britain 4-2 in Prague. The host Czech Republic rallied to beat Norway 6-3. Denmark has cruised past Austria 5-1. Kazakhstan defeated France 3-1 in Group B where last year’s bronze medalist Latvia prevailed over Poland 5-4 in overtime.

