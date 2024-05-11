US routs Germany and Bedard scores twice as Canada wins opener at ice hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — The United States has rebounded from a 5-2 loss to Sweden by routing last year’s runner-up Germany 6-1 at the ice hockey world championship. Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Kesselring each had a goal and an assist, and captain Brady Tkatchuk, Luke Hughes, Trevor Zegras and Michael Eyssimont scored in the Group B game in Ostrava. In Group A, Connor Bedard scored twice and Canada has opened its title defense by beating newcomer Britain 4-2 in Prague. The host Czech Republic rallied to beat Norway 6-3. Denmark has cruised past Austria 5-1. Kazakhstan defeated France 3-1 in Group B where last year’s bronze medalist Latvia prevailed over Poland 5-4 in overtime.

