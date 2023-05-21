US routs France 9-0 to stay perfect at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States has routed France 9-0 to keep its perfect record at the ice hockey world championship. Cutter Gauthier led with a hat trick at Nokia Arena for the Americans to dominate Group A with six wins from six games. Goaltender Cal Petersen made 13 saves for the shutout. Switzerland beat the Czech Republic 4-2 to lead Group B with six victories from six games.

