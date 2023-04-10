US regroups for Women’s World Cup with Swanson sidelined

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
United States forward Mallory Swanson signals to fans as she is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The United States is facing some uncertainty as it prepares for the approaching Women’s World Cup with forward Mallory Swanson sidelined by a serious knee injury for the foreseeable future. Swanson tore the patella tendon in her left knee during an exhibition match against Ireland, throwing her availability for soccer’s biggest tournament this summer into doubt since there is no official timeline for her return. She was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals and a six-game scoring streak, tied for fourth longest in team history.

