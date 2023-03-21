US players welcome Gio Reyna after World Cup flap, Ream says

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Gio Reyna has been welcomed back to the U.S. national team by Tim Ream, one of the group’s senior players, after the family of the young midfielder sparked a feud with Gregg Berhalter that left the coach’s future uncertain. After Berhalter used Reyna sparingly at the World Cup, Reyna’s parents notified the U.S. Soccer Federation of a 1992 domestic violence involving Berhalter and the woman he later married. Gio Reyna is among 24 players picked by interim coach Anthony Hudson ahead of CONCACAF Nations League games. Ream says “what’s happened with Gio in the past is in the past.”

