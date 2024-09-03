US players await word on whether Mauricio Pochettino will become their coach

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — U.S. players are awaiting word on whether Mauricio Pochettino was being hired as the American men’s soccer coach, uncertain as they prepared for friendlies against Canada and New Zealand. All 24 players on the roster trained Tuesday under interim coach Mikey Varas, a Gregg Berhalter assistant who will lead the team for the two matches. The U.S. Soccer Federation began negotiations with Pochettino three weeks ago and has not commented publicly on the search. Berhalter was fired on July 10, a week after the Americans were eliminated in the first round of the Copa America.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.