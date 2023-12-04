US players are excited about a fresh start under new coach Emma Hayes after a difficult year

The U.S. women’s national soccer team won’t officially have new coach Emma Hayes in place until May, but Hayes has already visited the team and is working behind the scenes as the group prepares for 2024. The United States is coming off a disappointing year after crashing out of the Women’s World Cup in the Round of 16. The team parted ways with coach Vlatko Andonovski and hired Hayes, who is coaching Chelsea in the Women’s Super League.

