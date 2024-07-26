US picks up a last-minute Olympian when diver Loschiavo is added for the Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — The U.S. diving team has picked up a last-minute Olympian. California native Brandon Loschiavo was added to the team in the 10-meter platform after another athlete pulled out. The U.S. was guaranteed only one men’s spot on the big tower, which went to Carson Tyler after his victory in last month’s trials. The 27-year-old Loschiavo finished second at the trials and appeared to have missed out on the Paris Games. But USA Diving was notified by World Aquatics on Thursday evening — about 24 hours before the official start of the Games — that another berth had opened up. This will be the second Olympics for Loschiavo, who finished 11th in the 10-meter at the Tokyo Games.

