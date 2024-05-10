US-owned Belgian soccer team blocked by protesting fans from going to game

LIEGE, Belgium (AP) — Belgian soccer club Standard Liege is in legal and financial turmoil for its American owners and was unable to play a league game when protesting fans blocked the team bus from reaching the stadium. Standard is among European clubs owned by Miami-based 777 Partners. 777’s Australian airline is grounded and it is facing a $600 million fraud lawsuit in a New York court. Fans of 10-time Belgian champion Standard have stepped up protests against 777. Standard was due to host Westerlo on Friday evening. The club says talks with the fans failed to lift the blockage.

