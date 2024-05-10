US-owned Belgian soccer team blocked by protesting fans from going to game

By The Associated Press
FILE - Josh Wander, CEO of the 777 Partners Group, speaks at a press conference on the entry as new investor for Bundesliga soccer club Hertha BSC in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 13, 2023. An Australian airline grounded. A lawsuit in a federal court in New York alleging $600 million fraud. A long-stalled bid to buy English Premier League soccer club Everton. These are troubled times for Miami-based investment group 777 Partners, one of the wave of United States owners in European soccer, bringing more anxiety for fans of its teams in several countries. On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, financial administrators of the collapsed 777-owned Australian airline Bonza confirmed all flights are canceled for one more week. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreas Gora]

LIEGE, Belgium (AP) — Belgian soccer club Standard Liege is in legal and financial turmoil for its American owners and was unable to play a league game when protesting fans blocked the team bus from reaching the stadium. Standard is among European clubs owned by Miami-based 777 Partners. 777’s Australian airline is grounded and it is facing a $600 million fraud lawsuit in a New York court. Fans of 10-time Belgian champion Standard have stepped up protests against 777. Standard was due to host Westerlo on Friday evening. The club says talks with the fans failed to lift the blockage.

