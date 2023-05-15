US overcomes Germany, Canada prevails against Slovakia in shootout at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States had to fight hard to overcome Germany 3-2 for a third victory in three games at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere. Canada had to dig even deeper to prevail against Slovakia 2-1 in a shootout. Matt Coronatto, Sean Farrell and Ronnie Attard each scored for the Americans and T.J. Tynan had two assists. Goaltender Casey DeSmith made 30 saves. In Group A in Riga, Jack Quinn scored the Canada winner in the eighth round of the shootout with a shot high into the roof of the net.

