US outlasts Czechs in 4-3 shootout win at world juniors; Sweden shuts out Canada 2-0 in showdown

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Isaac Howard scored in the opening goal of the game and added the clincher in a shootout as the United States outlasted Czechia 4-3 at the world junior hockey championship to remain unbeaten. Jacob Fowler had 20 saves and stopped six of the seven shots he faced in the shootout, where the Americans got a goal from Gabe Perreault to avoid a loss and set up Howard’s winner two rounds later. In other games, Sweden posted its third straight shutout with a 2-0 win over Canada.

