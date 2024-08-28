US Open: Varvara Lepchenko advances in her first Grand Slam event after a doping suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — Former top-20 tennis player Varvara Lepchenko has played in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in more than three years — and for the first time since she served a doping ban. The 38-year-old American made it to the second round at the U.S. Open when her opponent stopped playing because of illness on Tuesday. Lepchenko is currently ranked 199th and earned a spot in the women’s singles bracket at Flushing Meadows by winning three matches in the qualifying event. She hadn’t participated in the main draw at a major since the 2021 French Open. A couple of months later, Lepchenko tested positive for a banned stimulant.

